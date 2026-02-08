Taxing perks: IT department proposes new valuation limits
The Income Tax Department is shaking up how job benefits are taxed, with new rules set to kick in from April 2025.
If your company gives you a car, its taxable value could nearly triple—plus, the government wants feedback on these changes until February 22, 2026.
What's changing?
Cars provided by employers will now be valued at ₹8,000/month for smaller engines and ₹10,000/month for bigger ones (driver included).
Tax-free meal allowances get a ₹200 bump, and the annual limit for tax-free gifts from your employer rises to ₹15,000.
Loans from work also see a higher threshold—up to ₹2 lakh.
Experts say this is all about updating tax rules for today's economy and making digital compliance smoother.