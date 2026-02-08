Taxing perks: IT department proposes new valuation limits

What's changing?

Cars provided by employers will now be valued at ₹8,000/month for smaller engines and ₹10,000/month for bigger ones (driver included).

Tax-free meal allowances get a ₹200 bump, and the annual limit for tax-free gifts from your employer rises to ₹15,000.

Loans from work also see a higher threshold—up to ₹2 lakh.

Experts say this is all about updating tax rules for today's economy and making digital compliance smoother.