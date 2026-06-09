TCS to curb mass hiring as AI handles more work
Business
TCS is dialing back on mass hiring because artificial intelligence is set to handle more of the work people used to do.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran shared at its annual meeting that AI agents will start taking over many tasks, marking a big shift in how the company builds its teams.
Chandrasekaran expects AI could rival TCS
Chandrasekaran expects AI could eventually rival TCS.
He said the company's AI-driven revenue is already growing fast and might double every year: by 2028-2030, all its revenue could have an AI component.
To keep up, TCS is investing in specialized talent, data centers, and cloud tech so it's ready for this next chapter.