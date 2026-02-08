Teens charged for stealing cryptocurrency worth $66 million

The suspects were tipped off by 2 outsiders

One victim's son called 911 from another room, and a third victim hid in a separate room.

Officers arrived, saw a struggle at the front door, and chased the suspects as they fled; they were arrested nearby.

The teens—Jackson Sullivan and Skylar Lapaille—now face serious charges like kidnapping, aggravated robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and unlawful flight.

Turns out they were tipped off by two outsiders who gave them info about the victims plus money for supplies like fake UPS uniforms and a 3D-printed firearm—but despite all that planning, no crypto was actually stolen.

Both teens are out on bail with ankle monitors while their case moves forward—a reminder of how far some will go for digital assets these days.