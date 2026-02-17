Telecom spectrum is public resource, not private property: SC
The Supreme Court just made it clear: telecom spectrum isn't something companies can own—it's a public resource managed by the government.
Telecom operators only get permission to use it for a set time, and that privilege comes with strings attached.
This changes how things work for struggling telecom firms and big industry deals.
Implications for telecom companies
With this ruling, telecom companies can't treat spectrum like property—they can't sell it off or use it as loan collateral without government approval.
This move protects public resources and keeps control with the government, especially important as many telecom players face heavy debts and ongoing insolvency cases.
For companies like Aircel and Reliance Communications, this decision could slow down or complicate their recovery plans.