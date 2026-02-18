Tesla's car sales are sliding fast, hitting 4-year low
Tesla's electric car sales are sliding fast—down 17% in the US and about 49.5% across 13 European markets between January 2024 and January 2026.
It's the fourth month in a row of falling numbers, and Tesla hit its lowest US sales point in four years in January 2026.
Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk seems more focused on building robots than fixing the car slump.
Why it matters
EV prices shot up after a key $7,500 tax credit ended last fall, making Teslas pricier and pushing average EV costs to $52k.
As a result, overall EV market share in the US fell from about 9.5% to 6.6%.
In Europe and China, things look even tougher—Chinese brands like BYD and Xiaomi are outselling Tesla with cheaper, tech-packed cars.
If you're into tech trends or thinking about an EV someday, this is a major shake-up worth watching.