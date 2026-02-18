Tesla's car sales are sliding fast, hitting 4-year low

Why it matters

EV prices shot up after a key $7,500 tax credit ended last fall, making Teslas pricier and pushing average EV costs to $52k.

As a result, overall EV market share in the US fell from about 9.5% to 6.6%.

In Europe and China, things look even tougher—Chinese brands like BYD and Xiaomi are outselling Tesla with cheaper, tech-packed cars.

If you're into tech trends or thinking about an EV someday, this is a major shake-up worth watching.