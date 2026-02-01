The 2025-26 Union Budget (presented in 2025): ₹5,900 crore allocated for textiles sector

Why is this important?

Textiles power a huge part of India's economy, providing jobs to over 100 million people—second only to agriculture.

The government wants to turn this sector into a $350 billion powerhouse by 2030 and create millions of new jobs.

With plans like Mega Textile Parks and fresh support for handlooms, khadi, and rural artisans, the aim is to cut imports, boost exports, and help young people in rural areas build skills for the future.

This could mean more opportunities and a greener industry for everyone.