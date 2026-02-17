This AI platform helps companies get IPO-ready in 30 minutes
S45 just rolled out India's first AI-driven IPO platform, aiming to make the whole process a lot faster and less stressful.
Announced at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, this tool can check eligibility, track SEBI queries, and handle disclosures—helping companies get IPO-ready in just 30 minutes and finish paperwork in about a week.
Average subscriptions were 168 times the offer size
During its pilot phase, S45's platform has already helped launch 26 IPOs across industries like tech and healthcare.
Together, these raised over ₹1,100 crore with massive investor interest—average subscriptions were 168 times the offer size and listing gains hit over 43%.
Founded by 4 fintech veterans
Founded by Deepank Bhandari, Pankaj Harlalka, Aman Singh, and Tushar Sharma, S45 recently secured $5 million from RTP Global.
The platform blends smart AI tools with expert bankers to help both small startups and bigger companies go public faster.