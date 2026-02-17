This AI platform helps companies get IPO-ready in 30 minutes Business Feb 17, 2026

S45 just rolled out India's first AI-driven IPO platform, aiming to make the whole process a lot faster and less stressful.

Announced at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, this tool can check eligibility, track SEBI queries, and handle disclosures—helping companies get IPO-ready in just 30 minutes and finish paperwork in about a week.