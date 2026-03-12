This initiative has disbursed ₹10,000 crore in loans to women

Women borrowers growing at 40% year-on-year

ProgShakti is helping close the credit gap: women face a 35% shortfall in business funding and about 19% versus 8% for men in loan rejection rates.

Most borrowers are from Tier-two and Tier-three cities like Lucknow and Jaipur, showing real reach beyond big metros.

With women borrowers growing at 40% year-on-year and a 90% return rate for repeat loans, it's clear this support is making a difference.

As co-founder Pallavi Shrivastava puts it, ProgShakti isn't just about money: it's about giving women the tools and confidence to build their own success stories.