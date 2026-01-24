TikTok gets a new US boss as deadline looms

TikTok just named Adam Presser as CEO of its brand-new US joint venture, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC. This move comes right before the government's deadline for TikTok to spin off its US operations, so American users and businesses can keep scrolling without interruption.

Why does this matter? This new setup is all about keeping US user data safe—Oracle will now handle storage, and TikTok's algorithms are getting retrained on American data.

The goal: stronger national security while letting creators and brands keep doing their thing.

Who's Adam Presser? Presser joined TikTok in 2022 and quickly became a key player in making the platform safer for US users.

Before that, he worked at WarnerMedia.

Now, he'll team up with Chief Security Officer Will Farrell to lead this fresh chapter for TikTok in the States.