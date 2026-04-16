Tim Draper says bitcoin might hit $250,000 within 18 months

Draper bought nearly 30,000 bitcoins

Draper famously bought nearly 30,000 bitcoins at a government auction back in 2014 and has a mixed track record of crypto predictions (he called bitcoin's rise to $10,000 by 2017).

He believes inflation is pushing more people toward bitcoin, saying, "I have reason to believe that Bitcoin will reach $250k in 18 months... and eventually I expect the number to be higher as Bitcoin rises and the dollar falls to inflationary pressures,"

As of today, bitcoin is trading around $74,000—a big jump would be needed for his forecast to come true.

Other crypto leaders are also watching this milestone closely.