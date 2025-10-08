Next Article
Titan's consumer business soars 20% in Q2FY26
Business
Titan's shares climbed nearly 4% on Wednesday after the company reported a solid 20% jump in consumer business for July-September 2025.
They also opened 55 new stores, bringing their total to 3,377 in its retail network.
Jewelry sales up 19%
Homegrown jewelry led the charge—Tanishq and CaratLane helped boost jewelry sales by 19%, thanks in part to rising gold prices.
Watches were up 12% (good old analog styles are still in), though smart wearables slipped.
Titan's EyeCare grew 9%, while fragrances and women's bags took off, rising 48% and 90%.
Internationally, Tanishq sales doubled in the US and Titan's global business soared 86%.
According to a market analyst, Titan's scale makes these numbers pretty impressive, even if smaller brands are growing faster.