Titan's consumer business soars 20% in Q2FY26

Jewelry sales up 19%

Homegrown jewelry led the charge—Tanishq and CaratLane helped boost jewelry sales by 19%, thanks in part to rising gold prices.

Watches were up 12% (good old analog styles are still in), though smart wearables slipped.

Titan's EyeCare grew 9%, while fragrances and women's bags took off, rising 48% and 90%.

Internationally, Tanishq sales doubled in the US and Titan's global business soared 86%.

According to a market analyst, Titan's scale makes these numbers pretty impressive, even if smaller brands are growing faster.