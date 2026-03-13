TSX hits lowest point since February as Middle East tensions rise

Financial and industrial stocks lead the decline

Financial stocks fell 1.4%, with goeasy Ltd. tumbling nearly 14% due to expected losses in its LendCare unit.

Industrials dropped by 2.1%, while energy stocks gained as oil prices surged almost 10%.

Despite the recent dip, the TSX is still up 3.6% for 2026 after last year's big gains, showing that investor confidence in Canada's resource-rich market is holding on through global uncertainty.