TSX hits lowest point since February as Middle East tensions rise
Business
The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) slid 0.8% on Thursday, March 12, 2026, closing at 32,840.60, its lowest since February.
The main reason? Escalating Middle East tensions made investors nervous, leading to a sell-off in financial and industrial stocks, even though energy shares got a boost from rising oil prices.
Financial and industrial stocks lead the decline
Financial stocks fell 1.4%, with goeasy Ltd. tumbling nearly 14% due to expected losses in its LendCare unit.
Industrials dropped by 2.1%, while energy stocks gained as oil prices surged almost 10%.
Despite the recent dip, the TSX is still up 3.6% for 2026 after last year's big gains, showing that investor confidence in Canada's resource-rich market is holding on through global uncertainty.