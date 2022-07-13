Business

Twitter sues Elon Musk for terminating $44bn acquisition deal

Twitter sues Elon Musk for terminating $44bn acquisition deal

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 13, 2022, 09:45 am 1 min read

Twitter is represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP

Twitter has sued Elon Musk in order to force him to complete the proposed $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. To recall, the Tesla top boss terminated the agreement on Saturday. The lawsuit accused Musk of a long list of violations of the agreement and that he ended the deal because it "no longer serves his personal interests."

Law A lengthy legal battle is on the cards

The stage is set for a long-drawn legal battle between Twitter and the world's richest man. The popular microblogging platform is aiming to complete the takeover or get the breakup fee of $1 billion. Its shares are down by over 8% in the past month. Meanwhile, Musk remains adamant that Twitter did not provide information about the number of spam accounts on the platform.