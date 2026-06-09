UK CMA probes Paramount Skydance $110bn Warner Bros. Discovery bid
Business
Paramount Skydance wants to buy Warner Bros. Discovery for a huge $110 billion, bringing together streaming giants like Paramount and HBO Max, plus big names like Superman and Game of Thrones.
The U.K.'s competition watchdog (CMA) is now looking into whether this mega-merger could hurt competition or limit choices for viewers in the UK.
Industry and Sen. Warren oppose merger
The CMA has until August 7 to decide if it needs a deeper investigation.
Meanwhile, more than 1,000 industry folks, including stars like Mark Ruffalo and Kristen Stewart, have spoken out, worried the deal could stifle creativity and jobs.
Even US Sen. Elizabeth Warren called it an "antitrust disaster," warning it might mean higher prices and fewer options for fans.