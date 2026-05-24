UK companies criticized for overstating AI capabilities, PR experts warn Business May 24, 2026

Some UK companies are getting heat for pretending to be more "AI-powered" than they really are, just to ride the artificial intelligence trend.

PR experts say even property companies are suddenly calling themselves AI-driven, with little proof.

Imran Ariff from London's Fight or Flight agency described it as companies "drink their own Kool-Aid" and overselling their tech chops.