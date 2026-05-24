UK companies criticized for overstating AI capabilities, PR experts warn
Some UK companies are getting heat for pretending to be more "AI-powered" than they really are, just to ride the artificial intelligence trend.
PR experts say even property companies are suddenly calling themselves AI-driven, with little proof.
Imran Ariff from London's Fight or Flight agency described it as companies "drink their own Kool-Aid" and overselling their tech chops.
PR teams pressured to overhype tools
PR teams say they're being pushed to spin basic tools as cutting-edge AI, even pitching simple floor-plan scanners as high-tech.
This overhyping is making journalists skeptical and could hurt trust in actual AI innovations.
If companies keep stretching the truth, people might start doubting what's real in tech, so PR pros now have to find better ways to stay honest while still standing out.