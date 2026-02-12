UK economy grows just 0.1% in Q4
Business
The UK's GDP only crept up by 0.1% in the last quarter of 2025, missing forecasts and matching the slow pace from earlier in the year.
While production managed a small boost, construction slipped and services didn't really move.
Bank of England may cut interest rates
Sluggish growth is putting pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plans and making it harder for people to feel optimistic about jobs or investment.
With global uncertainty, US tariffs, and local elections coming up, there's talk that the Bank of England might cut interest rates soon to give the economy—and everyone relying on it—a bit more breathing room.