UK inflation drops to 3% in January
UK inflation dropped to 3% in January 2026, the lowest since March 2025 and down from 3.4% in December.
This lines up with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's recent prediction that prices would cool off soon.
Even core inflation (which leaves out food and energy) was forecast to be 3%.
Bank of England may cut interest rates soon
With prices slowing down and the economy barely growing, the Bank of England looks set to cut interest rates again soon—markets are betting on a rate drop as early as March, with another possible this summer.
The goal is to get inflation even closer to their 2% target by April.
Economists expect trend to continue through spring, summer
Falling inflation could finally give your wallet some relief, making everyday costs less painful and helping your money stretch further.
Economists say this trend should continue through spring and summer, especially as government measures kick in and rate cuts aim to boost growth.