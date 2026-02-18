UK inflation falls to 3%: What it means

With prices cooling off and job market growth slowing, there's more "slack" in the economy—a fancy way of saying things aren't overheating. Services inflation also eased a bit, and goods prices barely rose at all compared to last year.

Interest rates might finally start coming down

If this trend keeps up, interest rates might finally start coming down in March 2026—making loans and mortgages less painful.

As Luke Bartholomew said, inflation is expected to fall further in the coming months and is forecast to be back at the 2% target by April 2026.