UK inflation falls to 3%: What it means
Good news for your wallet: UK inflation fell to 3% in January, down from 3.4% in December. It puts the country closer to the Bank of England's goal of 2%.
The largest downward contributions came from transport (notably motor fuels) and food and non-alcoholic beverages.
More 'slack' in the economy
With prices cooling off and job market growth slowing, there's more "slack" in the economy—a fancy way of saying things aren't overheating.
Services inflation also eased a bit, and goods prices barely rose at all compared to last year.
Interest rates might finally start coming down
If this trend keeps up, interest rates might finally start coming down in March 2026—making loans and mortgages less painful.
As Luke Bartholomew said, inflation is expected to fall further in the coming months and is forecast to be back at the 2% target by April 2026.