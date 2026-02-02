UK manufacturing picks up pace in January
UK manufacturing just got a boost—January's PMI climbed to 51.8, its best since August 2024 and above the preliminary reading (51.6).
The jump comes as new export orders rose for the first time in four years and exports finally picked up after years of decline, with demand coming in from Europe, the US, China.
Manufacturing output grows for 4th straight month
Manufacturing output is growing for the fourth straight month and business confidence is at its strongest since before the 2024 autumn budget—signs that things are looking up.
Even with rising costs for metals making things tougher, job cuts have slowed down to their lowest level in over a year.
All in all, UK manufacturing seems to be finding its feet again—even if challenges remain.