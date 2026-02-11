UK space firm Orbex goes bust
Orbex, a UK space launch company, has entered administration after a planned takeover by The Exploration Company collapsed.
This comes about three weeks after its Danish subsidiary filed for bankruptcy and shut down its factory, leaving 90 people out of work and putting 150 more jobs in the UK at risk.
Orbex was on the verge of its 1st test flight
Orbex was working on its first test flights and developing a new rocket called Proxima. But with no new funding or buyers, the company ran out of options.
CEO Phil Chambers said the company "were on the cusp of our first test flights later this year" before things fell apart—a situation he said risks being undone.
Deal with the exploration company fell through
The Exploration Company had been in talks to buy Orbex, calling their businesses "complementary."
Despite early optimism and some government investment, the deal didn't go through, and Orbex later entered administration after other fundraising and rescue options concluded unsuccessfully.