UK unemployment hits highest since early 2021

Wages and hiring

Wages (not counting bonuses) grew by 4.2%, a bit less than last month, with private sector pay seeing its slowest rise in five years.

Public sector wages did better, jumping 7.2%.

Even with these challenges, surveys show companies are starting to hire again after the latest budget news, and permanent job placements are dropping less than before.

The Bank of England is keeping interest rates steady at 3.75% for now as they watch what happens next.