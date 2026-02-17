UK unemployment hits highest since early 2021
Unemployment in the UK has climbed to 5.2%—the highest it's been since early 2021, says the Office for National Statistics.
This uptick, seen in the quarter ending December, continues a trend that started back in 2022 and is being linked by businesses to recent tax hikes under Rachel Reeves.
Wages and hiring
Wages (not counting bonuses) grew by 4.2%, a bit less than last month, with private sector pay seeing its slowest rise in five years.
Public sector wages did better, jumping 7.2%.
Even with these challenges, surveys show companies are starting to hire again after the latest budget news, and permanent job placements are dropping less than before.
The Bank of England is keeping interest rates steady at 3.75% for now as they watch what happens next.