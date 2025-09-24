UK workers to strike over low pay amid rising inflation

Tough, repetitive work isn't reflected in their wages

Union officer Andy Taylor pointed out that the tough, repetitive work isn't reflected in their wages—especially when compared to company profits.

Alongside the strike days (September 26, October 3, October 10, and October 17), there's also an overtime ban from September 18.

The company says it respects workers' right to strike and is aiming for a fair solution while keeping things safe during walkouts.