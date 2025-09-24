Next Article
UK workers to strike over low pay amid rising inflation
Business
Starting this Friday, September 26, 2025, more than 50 Johnsons Workwear employees in Birmingham are striking on four Fridays to protest a 2.8% pay rise offer they say doesn't match rising living costs.
The Unite union argues that with inflation so high, the current £12.38 hourly wage feels like a pay cut.
Tough, repetitive work isn't reflected in their wages
Union officer Andy Taylor pointed out that the tough, repetitive work isn't reflected in their wages—especially when compared to company profits.
Alongside the strike days (September 26, October 3, October 10, and October 17), there's also an overtime ban from September 18.
The company says it respects workers' right to strike and is aiming for a fair solution while keeping things safe during walkouts.