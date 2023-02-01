Business

Union Budget 2023-24: Light-hearted moments during Sitharaman's speech

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 01, 2023, 03:45 pm 2 min read

While the Budget announcement usually comes with a lot of tension, this year's session had a couple of moments that put a smile on the faces of those following the proceedings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2023-2024 Union Budget on Wednesday; a few moments stood out massively during her announcement speech at Parliament. While the Budget announcement usually comes with a lot of tension, this year's session had a couple of moments that put a smile on the faces of those following the proceedings. So, here're some light-hearted moments from today's Budget session.

Why does this story matter?

The Budget Session started on Tuesday with the presentation of the economic survey, with the first part of it scheduled to conclude on February 13.

Parliament will again reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Union Budget, which is set to conclude on April 6.

On Wednesday, the Centre revealed new income tax slabs and made other key announcements.

Centre's new Mishti scheme!

While presenting the new Budget, Sitharaman kept up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fondness towards synonyms and made a sweet offering or Mishti, which means sweetmeats in Bengali. The new Mishti scheme is dedicated to preserving the mangroves, reported IndiaToday. The Modi-led government's adoration for synonyms is evident, with examples like "Jam" meaning Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile, and "Pragati" meaning Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

Sitharaman mixes up 'polluting' with 'political'

During her speech, Sitharaman mixed the word "polluting" with "political" while talking about replacing old vehicles that are creating pollution. Following this moment, the Members of Parliament (MPs) started laughing. "In furtherance of our scrapping policy, I have allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles of the Centre and State government. States will be supported in replacing old vehicles," she said.

Video of the moment that made everyone laugh!

Sitharaman delivers her shortest Budget speech

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister completed her fifth Union Budget address in under 90 minutes. Sitharaman's speech on Wednesday was her shortest so far, taking 87 minutes. In 2022, her address was the shortest at 92 minutes. The year prior, Sitharaman spoke for one hour and 50 minutes. In 2020, she broke records for delivering the longest budget speech at 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Significance of Union Budget ahead of Lok Sabha polls!

The main focus of the new Union Budget is on the investment sector, health, and green energy. Meanwhile, analysts of the Centre and Opposition parties argued that this new Budget has no mention of unemployment, inflation, and rural poor. With the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to take place in 2024, this Budget held even more significance for the Modi government.