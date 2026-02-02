Union Budget 2026-27: Focus on infrastructure-led growth
India's new budget puts a spotlight on building for the future, with a proposed public capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore aimed at boosting infrastructure-led growth.
The goal is to drive productivity, create more opportunities, and help the country handle global ups and downs better.
Taxes on overseas travel, education, medical payments drop to 2%
This budget aims to keep government debt in check while investing in things that matter—like new high-speed rail lines, waterways, and City Economic Regions.
There are also moves to make life easier: taxes on overseas travel, education, and medical payments drop to 2%, plus simpler rules for businesses and more support for startups and MSMEs.
If you're hoping for better jobs or thinking about studying abroad (or just traveling), these changes could make a real difference.