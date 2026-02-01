Union Budget 2026-27: Manufacturing, MSME focus can boost job creation

Budget designed to make Indian industry more competitive

These steps aim to cut India's import dependence and help local companies join global supply chains—think more jobs and better opportunities for young professionals.

With increased capital spending and policies to boost exports (like support for sports goods manufacturing, exports and skill development and modernizing textiles), the budget is designed to make Indian industry more competitive while supporting ambitious startups and small businesses.

If you're looking at careers in tech or entrepreneurship, this budget could open up some exciting new doors.