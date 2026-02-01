Union Budget 2026-27: Manufacturing, MSME focus can boost job creation
The 2026-27 Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, puts a spotlight on scaling up manufacturing, reviving older industries, and empowering MSMEs.
Key moves include major funding for biopharma research (₹10,000 crore), a new phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, bigger support for electronics manufacturing (₹40,000 crore), plus fresh investments in container production and chemical parks.
Budget designed to make Indian industry more competitive
These steps aim to cut India's import dependence and help local companies join global supply chains—think more jobs and better opportunities for young professionals.
With increased capital spending and policies to boost exports (like support for sports goods manufacturing, exports and skill development and modernizing textiles), the budget is designed to make Indian industry more competitive while supporting ambitious startups and small businesses.
If you're looking at careers in tech or entrepreneurship, this budget could open up some exciting new doors.