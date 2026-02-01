Union Budget 2026: Focus on state-specific projects

Inland waterways, industrial corridors, and more

If you're from eastern or southern India (or just care about jobs and sustainability), this matters.

Odisha is set to get 20 new inland waterways connecting key cities to major ports—making travel and trade smoother.

The budget also funds new industrial corridors, tourism spots across five states, thousands of e-buses for cleaner commutes, and aims to shift more freight onto eco-friendly routes.

On top of that, ₹1.4 lakh crore in grants will help local bodies tackle development and disaster management—so the benefits reach everyday people faster.