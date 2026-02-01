Union Budget 2026 (for 2026-27): PMGSY gets ₹19,000 crore allocation
The government just announced a ₹19,000 crore budget for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Budget 2026 (for 2026-27).
This long-running scheme, launched back in 2000, is all about building all-weather roads to connect rural villages that were left out before.
Funding is split between the Centre and states, with extra help for northeastern and Himalayan regions.
Roads to prosperity
PMGSY just hit its 25th anniversary and has already built over 787,000km of roads—connecting millions to schools, jobs, and markets.
The latest phase will add another 62,500km using eco-friendly materials like fly ash and waste plastic.
Better roads mean farmers get fair prices and more job opportunities pop up in villages—helping rural communities grow stronger and more connected.