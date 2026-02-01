Union Budget 2026 (for 2026-27): PMGSY gets ₹19,000 crore allocation Business Feb 01, 2026

The government just announced a ₹19,000 crore budget for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Budget 2026 (for 2026-27).

This long-running scheme, launched back in 2000, is all about building all-weather roads to connect rural villages that were left out before.

Funding is split between the Centre and states, with extra help for northeastern and Himalayan regions.