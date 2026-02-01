Union Budget 2026: Gems and jewelry sector welcomes new reforms
The latest Union Budget has brought a wave of optimism to India's gems and jewelry industry, thanks to new customs reforms like trust-based processes, digital appraisals, and easier clearances.
The budget also allows SEZ sales to the domestic market at lower duties—moves expected to cut delays, reduce costs, and help the sector stay competitive despite US tariffs.
Jewelry stocks shine on budget proposals
Industry leaders say these changes will make it easier for businesses to export and create more jobs—Kirit Bhansali called out the boost for e-commerce with the removal of courier export limits.
There's also relief that customs duty and GST on gold and silver haven't gone up.
With millions working in this sector, even the stock market felt the impact: shares of major jewelry companies jumped after the announcement.