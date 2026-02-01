Union Budget 2026: Healthcare funding increased to ₹1,04,599cr

Highlights of the budget

The budget brings five new medical tourism hubs with big names like Apollo and Fortis, plus fresh institutes for Ayurveda and better drug testing labs.

There's also a push to train 1 lakh allied health pros and 1.5 lakh caregivers for India's aging population.

But here's the catch: public health spending is still just 1.9% of GDP—well below the target of 2.5%.

With high out-of-pocket costs still pushing families into poverty, experts say much more needs to be done for truly universal healthcare.