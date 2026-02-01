Union Budget 2026: No major changes for insurance sector

Union Budget 2026 just dropped, and there's nothing new for insurance—no tweaks to tax breaks or rules. Section 80D deductions, maturity benefits, and senior citizen relief all stay the same. Insurers were hoping for higher tax limits but got no luck this year.

General insurers wanted more support for farmers, small businesses General insurers had pushed for more—like climate-risk coverage, micro-insurance, and better support for farmers and small businesses.

With general insurance penetration at just 1% of GDP (way below the global average), it's clear there's a lot of room to grow.

No expansion of Ayushman Bharat was announced in Budget 2026 No expansion of Ayushman Bharat was announced in Budget 2026.

Plus, digital KYC is simpler now, aiming to make insurance less of a hassle.