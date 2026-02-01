Union Budget 2026: PLI, PM FME schemes get major funding
This year's Union Budget gives a major push to India's food sector, setting aside ₹1,200 crore for the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing (PLISFPI) in FY27.
These funds aim to ramp up production of ready-to-eat foods, millets, fruits and veggies—plus help small food businesses get formal support and financial backing.
Expect more job opportunities, better products in the market
These schemes aren't just about numbers—they're creating jobs (over 3 lakh so far!), helping Indian brands go global (think cashew and cocoa), and supporting local farmers and micro-enterprises.
With exports growing fast and new investments pouring in, this could mean more opportunities in food tech, entrepreneurship, and even cooler snacks on your shelves.