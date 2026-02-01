Union budget 2026: PM Garib Kalyan Yojana gets biggest boost

Budget focuses on defense, energy, agriculture support

This budget is all about boosting jobs and growth—even as global uncertainty and US tariffs loom large.

There's a big focus on defense (₹5.94 lakh crore), energy (36% more funding), and agriculture support like Kisan Credit Cards and new reservoirs.

Plus, there's extra money for health programs like PM-JAY and the National Health Mission, along with plans for new rail lines and waterways—so you might actually see changes that impact your daily life soon!