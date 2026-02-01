Union budget 2026: PM Garib Kalyan Yojana gets biggest boost
The government just rolled out its 2026 budget, setting aside ₹53.47 lakh crore—up 5.56% from last year.
Central schemes make up nearly half of all spending, with the biggest slice going to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana at ₹2.27 lakh crore.
Other top spots include highways, road works, urea subsidies, and a major push for infrastructure.
Budget focuses on defense, energy, agriculture support
This budget is all about boosting jobs and growth—even as global uncertainty and US tariffs loom large.
There's a big focus on defense (₹5.94 lakh crore), energy (36% more funding), and agriculture support like Kisan Credit Cards and new reservoirs.
Plus, there's extra money for health programs like PM-JAY and the National Health Mission, along with plans for new rail lines and waterways—so you might actually see changes that impact your daily life soon!