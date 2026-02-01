Union Budget 2026: Renewable energy funding up by 30%
Business
This year's Union Budget just gave renewable energy a serious upgrade—funding is up 30%, hitting ₹32,914.7 crore.
Major projects like the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana got ₹22,000 crore (a nice bump from last year), and the Green Energy Corridor project will see ₹599.99 crore to help move clean power across eight states.
Why this matters
More money for renewables means India is stepping up its game on climate action—aiming for 500GW.
This funding supports better solar access, stronger green infrastructure, and more jobs in clean energy.
If you're passionate about sustainability or just want a greener future, this budget is a step in the right direction.