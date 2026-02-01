Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces 'City Economic Regions'
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just unveiled "City Economic Regions" in her latest Union Budget.
Each region gets ₹5,000 crore over a five-year period to support infrastructure, economic activity, regional integration, and jobs—part of a bigger push to keep India growing and make resources more accessible for everyone.
Better opportunities in smaller cities
These new regions are designed to help talent from smaller cities find better opportunities closer to home, not just in big metros.
By supporting better infrastructure and local job creation in cities across the country, the government hopes to spark fresh growth and make non-metro cities more exciting places to live and work.