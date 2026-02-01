Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces new export-friendly moves Business Feb 01, 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced new export-friendly moves in the Union Budget.

Duty-free import limits for seafood processing have tripled (from 1% to 3%), and the duty-free import provision that applied to exports of leather or synthetic footwear has been extended to exports of shoe uppers as well.

Exporters of garments, footwear, and leather goods also get a full year (instead of six months) to ship out their products.