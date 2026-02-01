Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces new export-friendly moves
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced new export-friendly moves in the Union Budget.
Duty-free import limits for seafood processing have tripled (from 1% to 3%), and the duty-free import provision that applied to exports of leather or synthetic footwear has been extended to exports of shoe uppers as well.
Exporters of garments, footwear, and leather goods also get a full year (instead of six months) to ship out their products.
Focus Product Scheme for leather, footwear
These changes come amid steep US tariffs that have been squeezing Indian exporters' profits.
The government hopes this will keep Indian products competitive globally, protect jobs, and even create up to 22 lakh new ones through a fresh Focus Product Scheme for leather and footwear.
If you're interested in global trade or thinking about careers in these industries, this is big news for India's future job scene and economy.