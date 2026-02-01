Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman focuses on job creation, infrastructure
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just rolled out the Union Budget for 2026-27—her ninth in a row, and perhaps the first time it was presented on a Sunday.
The big focus? Simplifying personal income tax, boosting jobs, investing in infrastructure, supporting startups and MSMEs, and emphasizing innovation and digital infrastructure.
India's growth looks steady, with GDP expected to be strong (projection not provided in the source).
Budget tackles global trade challenges head-on
This budget tackles global trade challenges head-on—including hefty US tariffs on Indian goods—while making taxes easier to understand (a forthcoming New Income Tax Act aims to simplify rules).
It's all about keeping India's economy growing strong and creating more opportunities for young people in everything from tech to manufacturing.