Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman focuses on job creation, infrastructure Business Feb 01, 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just rolled out the Union Budget for 2026-27—her ninth in a row, and perhaps the first time it was presented on a Sunday.

The big focus? Simplifying personal income tax, boosting jobs, investing in infrastructure, supporting startups and MSMEs, and emphasizing innovation and digital infrastructure.

India's growth looks steady, with GDP expected to be strong (projection not provided in the source).