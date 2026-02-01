Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman focuses on manufacturing, clean energy

FM hopes these moves will support growth around 7%

This budget isn't just about numbers—it's about building opportunities.

There's a huge ₹40,000 crore push for electronics manufacturing (think more tech jobs), new schemes for semiconductors and biopharma, and increased funding for women's welfare programs like Mission Shakti.

The government hopes these moves will cut imports, create jobs, strengthen the economy—even with global pressures—and support growth around seven per cent.