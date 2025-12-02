Next Article
Union Budget 2026: What to expect and when
Business
India's next big Union Budget is expected on February 1, 2026, but since that's a Sunday, it might shift to February 2.
The final date will be set in early January, so keep an eye out if you're curious about what's next for the country's finances.
Growth outlook and major reforms
India's economy is looking strong, with growth projected above 7% this year.
Key moves like the new GST rate changes—goodbye to the old 12% and 28% tax slabs—are making things simpler and more competitive.
Reforms in personal income tax and deregulation are also helping India handle global challenges better, setting up steady growth for the future.