Union Budget: Builders Association of India seeks more investment

Real estate sector contributes nearly 7-8% of India's GDP

The real estate sector contributes nearly 7-8% of India's GDP and creates a ton of jobs.

Builders Association of India says making project approvals faster and funding more reliable could help avoid delays and keep costs down.

They're also asking for tax breaks and easier loans to make homes more affordable—moves that could boost growth and make cities less crowded.

With rising costs hitting builders hard lately, these changes could really shape how India grows next.