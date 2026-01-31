Union Budget: Builders Association of India seeks more investment
With the Union Budget around the corner, the Builders Association of India is urging the government to ramp up spending on things like highways, airports, railways, metros, healthcare, and green energy.
They're hoping for more investment in everything from ports to irrigation systems.
Real estate sector contributes nearly 7-8% of India's GDP
The real estate sector contributes nearly 7-8% of India's GDP and creates a ton of jobs.
Builders Association of India says making project approvals faster and funding more reliable could help avoid delays and keep costs down.
They're also asking for tax breaks and easier loans to make homes more affordable—moves that could boost growth and make cities less crowded.
With rising costs hitting builders hard lately, these changes could really shape how India grows next.