Union Budget: FM Sitharaman announces 7 new high-speed rail lines

Plan to connect tech centers with manufacturing zones

These speedy trains could seriously cut down travel times between cities and make it way easier to move around for work or fun.

Plus, by connecting tech centers with manufacturing zones, there's a real push for more jobs and economic growth—especially in smaller cities.

The plan is also focused on being eco-friendly.

And if you're into logistics or shipping, there's more: a new East-West freight corridor (Dankuni in West Bengal to Surat in Gujarat) and 22 upcoming national waterways are set to boost transport options even further.