Union Budget wishlist: Vizag's industries seek tax breaks, clear policies
Business
Visakhapatnam's key industries—maritime, medtech, manufacturing, GCCs, and pharma—have submitted a wishlist to the Centre ahead of the Union Budget, seeking clear policies, tax breaks, and better infrastructure.
Their goal: to make Vizag more competitive and future-ready.
How these demands can transform Vizag
If these demands are met, it could mean more jobs, better healthcare access, and a stronger local economy.
The maritime sector is eyeing big investments in smart ports; medtech wants cheaper diagnostics; manufacturers are pushing for import duties to support local products; GCCs hope for tax perks and AI upskilling; and maritime stakeholders say port improvements would boost tourism.
All together, these changes could help turn Vizag into a major innovation hub.