Union Budget wishlist: Vizag's industries seek tax breaks, clear policies

How these demands can transform Vizag

If these demands are met, it could mean more jobs, better healthcare access, and a stronger local economy.

The maritime sector is eyeing big investments in smart ports; medtech wants cheaper diagnostics; manufacturers are pushing for import duties to support local products; GCCs hope for tax perks and AI upskilling; and maritime stakeholders say port improvements would boost tourism.

All together, these changes could help turn Vizag into a major innovation hub.