Union Cabinet clears Sitharaman's 2026-27 budget ahead of Parliament session

Budget focuses on job creation, middle-class support

This year's budget is bigger—₹54.1 lakh crore—and brings some real changes: no tax on incomes up to ₹12 lakh (new regime), double deductions for seniors, and a huge push for infrastructure and asset monetization.

There's also a ₹10,000 crore tech fund for MSMEs, easier loans for first-time entrepreneurs, more FDI in insurance, and plans to add 75,000 medical seats.

All this aims to boost jobs, support the middle class, and help India inch closer to crossing the $4 trillion GDP milestone.