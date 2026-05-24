United States becomes India's 2nd largest FDI source in 2025-26

US funds target Indian data centers

Most of these fresh US funds landed in computer hardware and software, especially data centers.

Food processing saw investments jump more than five times, and shipping activities got a massive boost too, almost hitting $2 billion.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called out recent $60 billion commitments from the US.

Meanwhile, even the Cayman Islands made headlines with FDI inflows jumping to $2.1 billion thanks to some big deals.