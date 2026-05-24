United States becomes India's 2nd largest FDI source in 2025-26
Big news on the investment front: The US has become India's second-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) for 2025-26, overtaking Mauritius.
US investments more than doubled to over $11 billion, showing a clear move toward putting money directly into India instead of routing it through tax havens.
Singapore still holds the top spot, bringing in nearly a third of all FDI.
US funds target Indian data centers
Most of these fresh US funds landed in computer hardware and software, especially data centers.
Food processing saw investments jump more than five times, and shipping activities got a massive boost too, almost hitting $2 billion.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called out recent $60 billion commitments from the US.
Meanwhile, even the Cayman Islands made headlines with FDI inflows jumping to $2.1 billion thanks to some big deals.