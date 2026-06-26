Unlisted SBI Mutual Fund investors made about 3.8 times returns

SBI Mutual Fund IPO ₹10,000 cr

SBI Mutual Fund's IPO is set to raise around ₹10,000 crore, with both SBI and Amundi selling part of their stakes.

As India's largest asset manager, the company has grown fast on rising SIPs and more people investing in mutual funds.

But market participants are saying that most of this excitement might already be reflected in the current share price, so keep that in mind if you're thinking about jumping in now.