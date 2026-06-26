Unlisted SBI Mutual Fund investors made about 3.8 times returns
If you'd bought unlisted shares of SBI Mutual Fund three years ago, you'd be smiling right now; investors have made about 3.8 times their money, thanks to a big price jump and a three-for-one bonus issue.
Shares that were ₹900 about three years ago shot up to ₹2,800 before the bonus and are now trading at ₹858 (post-bonus), just as the company gets ready for its IPO in early July.
SBI Mutual Fund IPO ₹10,000 cr
SBI Mutual Fund's IPO is set to raise around ₹10,000 crore, with both SBI and Amundi selling part of their stakes.
As India's largest asset manager, the company has grown fast on rising SIPs and more people investing in mutual funds.
But market participants are saying that most of this excitement might already be reflected in the current share price, so keep that in mind if you're thinking about jumping in now.