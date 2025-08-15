Next Article
UPL's stock climbs 2.26% in a week: Check company performance
UPL's stock climbed 2.26% in the past week, reaching ₹683.75 on August 15, 2025.
With a market cap of about ₹57,738 crore and daily trades topping a million shares, the agrochemical giant is catching attention thanks to strong financials.
UPL's steady growth stands out
If you're watching the markets, UPL's steady growth stands out.
The company reported earnings per share of 14.13 and a P/E ratio of 48.4 as of August 15, 2025—solid numbers that suggest stability even when markets get choppy.
A look at the company's performance
UPL saw active trading, bumping shares up another 1% just yesterday.
Over the last month alone, returns hit over 13%, showing that investors remain confident in UPL—even with market ups and downs.