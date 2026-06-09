US court hearing could decide eligibility for $166B tariff refunds
A major US court hearing is coming up on Tuesday that could impact $166 billion in tariff refunds.
The big question: will all importers who paid these duties get their money back, or just the more than 2,500 companies that filed lawsuits?
The Justice Department says only those businesses should qualify, but the court might open it up to all importers of record.
CBP portal receives nearly $90B claims
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rolled out an online system on April 20, 2026 to handle these refund claims.
By June, they had already received nearly $90 billion in claims and directed the Treasury Department to issue $20.6 billion in refunds.
Right now, there is just an 80-day window to apply for some entries, but CBP's Susan Thomas says that could change if the court decides more people are eligible.
The outcome could mean a lot for thousands of businesses waiting on their money.