US court hearing could decide eligibility for $166B tariff refunds

CBP portal receives nearly $90B claims

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rolled out an online system on April 20, 2026 to handle these refund claims.

By June, they had already received nearly $90 billion in claims and directed the Treasury Department to issue $20.6 billion in refunds.

Right now, there is just an 80-day window to apply for some entries, but CBP's Susan Thomas says that could change if the court decides more people are eligible.

The outcome could mean a lot for thousands of businesses waiting on their money.