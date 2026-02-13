US eases oil sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro's capture
The US has relaxed its oil sanctions on Venezuela, so major players like Chevron, BP, Shell, Eni, and Repsol can get back to work with Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA.
This move follows the capture of President Maduro last month.
The US Treasury just issued new licenses allowing these companies to restart operations and negotiate fresh deals—though business with countries like Russia or China is still off-limits.
Potential $100B investment for Venezuela's oil sector
This is a big shift for Venezuela's economy and global energy markets. The policy aims to bring in $100 billion in investment for Venezuela's struggling oil sector and has already sparked hundreds of millions in new sales.
With recent reforms opening the door for more private control and lower taxes, the hope is that these changes will help rebuild Venezuela's industry—and maybe even improve life for people there after years of crisis.