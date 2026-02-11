US economy added 130,000 jobs in January: What it means

In January, the US economy added 130,000 jobs—way above what experts expected. Unemployment ticked down to 4.3%.

Where did the new jobs come from? Most of these new jobs came from healthcare (82,000) and social assistance (42,000), including gains in ambulatory services and hospitals.

Construction also saw a boost.

Retail and hospitality barely grew Retail and hospitality barely grew, each adding about 1,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, government jobs dropped by 42,000 and finance also shrank—a reminder that not every industry is on the upswing.