US, EU trade deals could unlock $400 billion agri opportunity
Business
Trade agreements with the US and the EU have opened up an opportunity of up to $400 billion for India's agriculture sector.
Right now, India exports more farm products than it imports, with $51-52 billion in exports and $35 billion in imports.
These deals are set to make it easier for Indian produce to reach huge international markets.
Concerns over competition from imports
The US and EU are massive markets, so these deals could boost Indian agricultural exports even further.
But some worry about local farmers facing tougher competition from imported goods.
The source says India has not granted duty concessions on sectors such as dairy, poultry and cereals in free trade agreements.