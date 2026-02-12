US-India trade deal: What's the latest

What else is in it?

The latest version drops the specific mention of certain pulses and softens earlier language about over $500 billion in purchases, instead focusing on lowering tariffs for all US industrial goods and adding items like tree nuts, fruit, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.

The US is also slashing tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, which could make your favorite imports cheaper.

Plus, both countries are working to smooth out tech rules and supply chains—so this deal could affect everything from gadgets to groceries in the near future.